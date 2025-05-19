KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT, 3d LAAB, and 3d LLB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, and 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct beach rehearsals with the the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and the Marine Air Defense Integrated System in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)