    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT, 3d LAAB, and 3d LLB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS

    APARRI, PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, and 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct beach rehearsals with the the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and the Marine Air Defense Integrated System in preparation for Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Aparri, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964029
    VIRIN: 250523-M-MI096-2001
    PIN: 238979
    Filename: DOD_111020118
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: APARRI, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT, 3d LAAB, and 3d LLB conduct beach rehearsals with NMESIS and MADIS, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

