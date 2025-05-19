Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 96th Bomber Generation Squadron and 2nd Operations Support Squadron conduct maintenance and post-flight inspections on the B-52H Stratofortress and its equipment, May 22, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in different Geographic Combatant Command areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 02:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964027
    VIRIN: 250522-F-PG806-5002
    Filename: DOD_111020002
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission, by TSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    bomber task force pacific

