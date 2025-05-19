Barksdale B-52s arrive to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 96th Bomber Generation Squadron and 2nd Operations Support Squadron conduct maintenance and post-flight inspections on the B-52H Stratofortress and its equipment, May 22, 2025, during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in different Geographic Combatant Command areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)