Musician First Class Justin Juarez, a trumpet instrumentalist with U.S. Navy Band, Washington D.C., shares his perspective on rendering “Taps” for Navy funerals in Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 01:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964026
|VIRIN:
|250507-N-PN185-3062
|Filename:
|DOD_111019948
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Taps: A Bugler’s Perspective, by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
