    Taps: A Bugler’s Perspective

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician First Class Justin Juarez, a trumpet instrumentalist with U.S. Navy Band, Washington D.C., shares his perspective on rendering “Taps” for Navy funerals in Arlington National Cemetery.

    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    taps
    Arlington National Cemetery

