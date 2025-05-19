U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines ride the Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 21:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964017
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-TI498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111019783
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025: Disneyland Park B-Roll, by LCpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
