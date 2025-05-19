Eating With Bryan - Glebokie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963948" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week on Eating with Bryan, Bryan boots up and heads to Glebokie, where the field is muddy, the trays are hot, and the line of hungry Soldiers doesn’t stop. Working shoulder to shoulder with the Poland Provided Logistic Support (PPLS) team, Bryan jumps behind the line to dish out chow and links up with Lt. Col. Thompson, the Garrison Support Element lead, to get a taste of how mobile dining operations keep the force fueled and focused in the field.



Turns out, Bryan’s better at clearing trays than serving them—but hey, morale counts, right?



Eating with Bryan is a social media series that showcases dining experiences across USAG Poland, highlighting the variety and quality of food available to service members. Hosted by Bryan Araujo, the series explores different dining facilities, special meals, and food-related events, often featuring guest appearances from soldiers, leadership, and special visitors. The series provides an engaging and lighthearted look at military dining while promoting healthy and balanced meal choices.



Background music: "Beer-Blues" by koi-discovery.