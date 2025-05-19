Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Love our lakes? Let's keep them awesome together!

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Our lakes are here for everyone to enjoy – so let's make sure we're being good neighbors!
    • Fishing? Give docks and marinas some space.
    • Most important? Pack out everything you pack in. #LeaveNoTrace
    A little courtesy goes a long way. When we're respectful, quiet, and clean up after ourselves, our lakes stay beautiful for all. #USACE #CorpsLakes #RecreateResponsibly

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 08:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963923
    VIRIN: 250421-A-EO110-1025
    Filename: DOD_111018066
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Love our lakes? Let's keep them awesome together!, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recreation, Corps of Engineers, Marinas, USACE, Corps Lakes, Recreation Responsibly

