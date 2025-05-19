Our lakes are here for everyone to enjoy – so let's make sure we're being good neighbors!
• Fishing? Give docks and marinas some space.
• Most important? Pack out everything you pack in. #LeaveNoTrace
A little courtesy goes a long way. When we're respectful, quiet, and clean up after ourselves, our lakes stay beautiful for all. #USACE #CorpsLakes #RecreateResponsibly
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 08:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963923
|VIRIN:
|250421-A-EO110-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_111018066
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Love our lakes? Let's keep them awesome together!, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.