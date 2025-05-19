Interview: New Hampshire Army National Guard wheeled vehicle mechanic discusses multinational sling load exercise at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeff Splain, a motor transport operator assigned to the 744th Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, discusses his teams role in a multinational sling load exercise alongside the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, using their CH-47 Chinook to retrieve and transport a reduced range practice rocket at Cap Draa, Tantan, Morocco, May 17, 2025 during African Lion 2025 (AL25). This exercise demonstrates alternative methods for transporting munitions. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)