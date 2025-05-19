Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day message from SWD Commander Brig. Gen. Walter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Edward Rivera and Andre J Mayeaux

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Memorial Day message from Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 07:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 963917
    VIRIN: 250523-D-RP542-5778
    Filename: DOD_111017953
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day message from SWD Commander Brig. Gen. Walter, by Edward Rivera and Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Memorial Day
    Water Safety
    Southwestern Division SWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download