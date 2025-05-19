Memorial Day message from Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 07:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|963917
|VIRIN:
|250523-D-RP542-5778
|Filename:
|DOD_111017953
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day message from SWD Commander Brig. Gen. Walter, by Edward Rivera and Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.