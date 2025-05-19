Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Morocco, US special operations enhance lethality with squad automatic weapons qualification at African Lion 2025

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Moroccan Special Operations forces and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, showcase lethality while qualifying at a squad automatic weapons range May 15, 2025, in Tifnit, Morocco, during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer)

    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Moroccans huddle around 19th SFG Instructor
    (00:00:06) MEDIUM SHOT: 19th SFG Instructor showing how to use M249
    (00:00:15) CLOSE UP: 19th SFG Instructor functions checking M249
    (00:00:21) CLOSE UP: Moroccan shooting M249
    (00:00:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan shooting M249
    (00:00:37) LONG SHOT: Target going down

