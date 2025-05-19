Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: US, Moroccan Soldiers train in close-quarter combat during African Lion 25

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Luna 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, conduct close-quarter combat training with members of Moroccan Special Operations during African Lion 2025 (AL25), in Tifnit, Morocco, May 13, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (Video was altered for security purposes) (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Luna)

    (00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan Special Operations enter and clear a room
    (00:04:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan Special Operations enter and clear a room
    (00:08:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group(Airborne) observe Moroccan Special Operations clear a room
    (00:15:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan Special Operations conduct close-quarter combat training
    (00:17:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan Special Operations conduct close-quarter combat training
    (00:22:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan Special Operations conduct close-quarter combat training

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 05:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963913
    VIRIN: 250513-A-NB641-8022
    Filename: DOD_111017854
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TIFNIT, MA

    This work, Broll: US, Moroccan Soldiers train in close-quarter combat during African Lion 25, by SGT Daniel Luna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Forces
    special operations training
    AfricanLion
    close-quarter combat training
    StrongerTogether
    Moroccan Special Operations

