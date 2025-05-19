B-Roll: US, Morocco conduct mock improvised explosives device identification training at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 49th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 184th EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, based in Fort Campbell, Ky., conduct a mock improvised explosive device identification training with members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces during African Lion 2025 (AL25), Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco, May 20, 2025. The joint team donned protective suits and utilized the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment 2 (MTRS INC 2) robot to detect a mock improvised explosive device, enhancing multinational readiness for future EOD operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jenise Burnette)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces standing outside waiting to walk in class

(00:00:8.04) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces walking into classroom

(00:00:13.09) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces in classroom

(00:00:19.26) LONG SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces getting instructions prior to mock IED training

(00:00:23.19) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces member being helped into a bomb suit

(00:00:33.15) MEDIUM CLOSE SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces members operating an EOD machine by remote control

(00:00:44.22): CLOSE SHOT: EOD machine picks up mock grenade

(00:1:08.24): LONG SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces walking towards IED identification area

(00:01:16.01): LONG SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces walking mock IED lane

(00:01:21.08): MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Forces walking mock IED lane

(00:01:30): CLOSE SHOT: U.S. Soldier unearths hidden Mock IED