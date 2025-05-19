C7F, USS Blue Ridge Sailors Participate in Basketball Game with New Zealand Defense Forces

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 19, 2025) Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) ab members of the New Zealand Defense Force participate in an interagency basketball tournament as part of a community relations event during the ship’s scheduled port visit in Wellington, New Zealand, May 19, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.
|05.18.2025
|05.23.2025 02:32
|B-Roll
|963884
|250519-N-JV223-8292
|0001
|DOD_111017544
|00:01:02
|WELLINGTON, NZ
|0
|0
