HMLA-169 supports 3rd Recon Bn. helocast training

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct preflight checks at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and provide support during helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. The training was conducted to ensure both units are proficient in proper helocasting procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)



