U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct maritime interception operations aboard U.S. Navy training support vessel USNS Vindicator (TSV5) in support of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 18, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963862
|VIRIN:
|250518-M-KB995-1001
|PIN:
|250518
|Filename:
|DOD_111016902
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, 22nd MEU | MSPF Conducts Maritime Interception Operations During ARMEUEX, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.