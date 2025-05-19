FWNY25: Freedom Run 2025 B-roll

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York and U.S. Sailors from the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LDP 21), participate in the Freedom Run during Fleet Week New York 2025 in Lower Manhattan, New York, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 01:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963852
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111016710
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
