    FWNY25: Freedom Run 2025 B-roll

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York and U.S. Sailors from the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LDP 21), participate in the Freedom Run during Fleet Week New York 2025 in Lower Manhattan, New York, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 01:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963852
    VIRIN: 250522-M-AL009-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016710
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    Marines250, FWNY25

