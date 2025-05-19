British Paratroopers discuss Swift Response 25

Paratroopers with Britain's Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment describe training alongside U.S. Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Hungarian Infantry Rangers and Norwegian troops from Cavalry Company, Armored Battalion, Brigade North during Swift Response 25 in the Bardufoss and Setermoen, Norway May 12th through 16th, 2025. The training was conducted as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Glass)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963823
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-WU853-2544
|Filename:
|DOD_111016286
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
