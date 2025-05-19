Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2025 'Freedom Run' (vertical video)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kalvin Kes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Service members participate in a two-mile “Freedom Run” during Fleet Week New York, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kalvin Kes)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963815
    VIRIN: 250522-N-GJ011-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016116
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2025 'Freedom Run' (vertical video), by PO2 Kalvin Kes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FWNY25

