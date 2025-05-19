Service members participate in a two-mile “Freedom Run” during Fleet Week New York, May 22, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kalvin Kes)
|05.22.2025
|05.22.2025 16:00
|B-Roll
|963815
|250522-N-GJ011-1001
|DOD_111016116
|00:01:23
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2025 'Freedom Run' (vertical video), by PO2 Kalvin Kes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
