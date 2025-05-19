Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian 25 Wrap-up Video

    MARISCAL ZAVALA, GUATEMALA

    05.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert and Capt. Katelin Robinson

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    CENTAM Guardian 25 took place at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, from May 12 to 23, 2025. CENTAM GUARDIAN 25 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 14:49
    Location: MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT

    Interoperability
    USSOUTHCOM
    lethality
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

