CENTAM Guardian 25 Wrap-up Video

CENTAM Guardian 25 took place at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, from May 12 to 23, 2025. CENTAM GUARDIAN 25 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 14:49
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|963774
VIRIN:
|250522-F-MZ237-3005
PIN:
|3001
Filename:
|DOD_111015541
Length:
|00:02:25
Location:
|MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
