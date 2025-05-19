CENTAM Guardian 25 Wrap-up Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CENTAM Guardian 25 took place at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, from May 12 to 23, 2025. CENTAM GUARDIAN 25 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)