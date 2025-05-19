Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Host Memorial Day Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum host a Memorial Day observation and wreath-laying ceremony for fallen Soldiers and their families at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, May 22, 2025. Memorial Day honors U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country, reminding Americans of the cost of freedom and the valor of those who served. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    TAGS

    ceremony
    10th Mountain Division
    New York
    Fort Drum
    Memorial Day

