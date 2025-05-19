10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Host Memorial Day Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum host a Memorial Day observation and wreath-laying ceremony for fallen Soldiers and their families at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, May 22, 2025. Memorial Day honors U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country, reminding Americans of the cost of freedom and the valor of those who served. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)