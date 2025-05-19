Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the 82nd Airborne Division pass in review during All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2025. Hegseth will also visit Army special operations units and the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School to observe training and facilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 11:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|963702
|Filename:
|DOD_111014600
|Length:
|00:17:38
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hegseth Speaks at Fort Bragg, N.C., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.