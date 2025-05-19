U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in the 2025 Dragoon sports championships during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
00:06-01:16 U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete against one another in the Dragoon Week 2025 flag football championship game.
01:17-02:27 U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete against one another in the Dragoon Week 2025 basketball championship game.
02:02-02;51 U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment receive awards and celebrate the closing of Dragoon Week 2025
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963681
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-NH796-9247
|Filename:
|DOD_111014496
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragoon Week 2025: Sports Championships, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.