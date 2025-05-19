2CR Dragoon Week 25

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct Dragoon Week on Rose Barrack, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 19-22, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
|05.22.2025
|05.22.2025 09:54
|Video Productions
|963678
|250522-A-GV482-1001
|DOD_111014433
|00:01:05
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|3
|3
