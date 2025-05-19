VIDEO PRODUCTION: Allied Partnerships - Hungarian PL I'm a Defender

A platoon leader with the Hungarian Rangers recounts his experiences while participating in a force on force training event during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13 - 16 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.
|05.22.2025
|05.22.2025 09:40
|Video Productions
|963669
|250522-A-XI191-6096
|DOD_111014294
|00:00:38
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|0
|0
