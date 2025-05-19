Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., British, French armed forces strengthen ties during flag football

    LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel and Staff Sgt. Charles Welty

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S., British and French service members compete in a flag football tournament, hosted by the New York Jets, at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The third annual tournament brought together armed forces from three different countries, strengthening bonds with allied nations through friendly competition and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel & Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:03
    Location: LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    TAGS

    Football
    France
    RAF Lakenheath
    UK
    48th Fighter Wing
    UKAF

