U.S., British, French armed forces strengthen ties during flag football

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S., British and French service members compete in a flag football tournament, hosted by the New York Jets, at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The third annual tournament brought together armed forces from three different countries, strengthening bonds with allied nations through friendly competition and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel & Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)