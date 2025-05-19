U.S., British, French armed forces strengthen ties during flag football

U.S., British and French service members compete in a flag football tournament, hosted by the New York Jets, at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The third annual tournament brought together armed forces from three different countries, strengthening bonds with allied nations through friendly competition and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel & Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 08:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963646
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-KG386-8341
|Filename:
|DOD_111014051
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
