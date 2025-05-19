Nate Whelan, Vice President Europe, Marathon Targets, talks about the T100 autonomous moving vehicle target provided to the 173rd AB during Swift Response 2025, at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, May 20, 2025.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is testing purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones against autonomous moving targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 06:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963635
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-IG394-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111013920
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
Downloads: 1
|1
High-Res. Downloads: 1
|1
