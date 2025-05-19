5-7th Cavalry Regiment Fields XM12A7 AMPV During Combined Resolve 25-2

Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment field an XM12A7 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center(JMRC), Germany, May 20, 2025.
Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
