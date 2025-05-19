Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-7th Cavalry Regiment Fields XM12A7 AMPV During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment field an XM12A7 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center(JMRC), Germany, May 20, 2025.
    Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 06:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963615
    VIRIN: 250521-A-AY325-6559
    Filename: DOD_111013778
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-7th Cavalry Regiment Fields XM12A7 AMPV During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

