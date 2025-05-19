Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade's Able Company Conducts STX Training in Lithuania During Swift Response 2025

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.20.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a company-level situational training exercise (STX) lane at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 21, 2025, during Swift Response 2025. The exercise sharpens small-unit tactics and mission planning in a multinational training environment, reinforcing readiness and interoperability across NATO forces.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

