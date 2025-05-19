Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All American Week 2025 Boxing and Combatives (120fps)

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing and combatives tournaments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The competition highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force.

    0:00 - Boxing Semifinals (20 May)
    6:30 - Boxing Finals (21 May)
    8:32 - Combatives Finals (21 May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 00:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963592
    VIRIN: 250521-A-DJ785-1002
    Filename: DOD_111013394
    Length: 00:11:43
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 2025 Boxing and Combatives (120fps), by SFC Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

