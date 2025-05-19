U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing and combatives tournaments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The competition highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force.
0:00 - Boxing Semifinals (20 May)
6:30 - Boxing Finals (21 May)
8:32 - Combatives Finals (21 May)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 00:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963592
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-DJ785-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111013394
|Length:
|00:11:43
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All American Week 2025 Boxing and Combatives (120fps), by SFC Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.