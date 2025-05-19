All American Week 2025 Boxing and Combatives (120fps)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing and combatives tournaments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The competition highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force.



0:00 - Boxing Semifinals (20 May)

6:30 - Boxing Finals (21 May)

8:32 - Combatives Finals (21 May)