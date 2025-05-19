USS New York (LPD 21) docks at Pier 88 during Fleet Week 2025 in New York, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae and Sgt. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963538
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-NV622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111012572
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: Parade of Ships Arrives for Fleet Week New York, by Sgt Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.