    LAFW 25: 3rd MAW Band Visits Savanna High School

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band perform at Savanna High School in Anaheim, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 20, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963534
    VIRIN: 250520-M-TI498-1001
    Filename: DOD_111012420
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US

    Los Angeles
    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Marines 250
    LAFW2025

