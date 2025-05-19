U.S. Army Col. Kamil Sztalkoper speaks about the III Armored Corps railhead operations, May 21, 2025 at Fort Cavazos, Texas. This railhead operation is in preparation for the Army's 250th Birthday parade in Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 16:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963529
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-FL291-5539
|Filename:
|DOD_111012365
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Col. Kamil Sztalkoper speaks about III Armored Corps Railhead Operations, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
