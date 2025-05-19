Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Col. Kamil Sztalkoper speaks about III Armored Corps Railhead Operations

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Col. Kamil Sztalkoper speaks about the III Armored Corps railhead operations, May 21, 2025 at Fort Cavazos, Texas. This railhead operation is in preparation for the Army's 250th Birthday parade in Washington, D.C.

    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Col. Kamil Sztalkoper speaks about III Armored Corps Railhead Operations, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    railhead
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos

