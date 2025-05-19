Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPX III - Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participate in a Command Post Exercise III, May 20, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. This exercise highlights convoy operations, equipment setup, and leader coordination as the division works to establish a fully operational command post. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Stephany Becerra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963525
    VIRIN: 250518-A-GN809-5062
    Filename: DOD_111012248
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPX III - Day 2, by PFC Stephany Becerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    steadfast and loyal
    CPX III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download