Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Information Systems Agency Director Speaks to Senate Committee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

     Army Lt. Gen. Paul T. Stanton, Defense Information Systems Agency director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander, speaks to the Senate Armed Services Committee’s cybersecurity subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 21, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 963524
    Filename: DOD_111012160
    Length: 00:42:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Information Systems Agency Director Speaks to Senate Committee , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download