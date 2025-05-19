Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Military Appreciation Day at LETRA Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Family & MWR hosted a military appreciation day May 17, 2025 at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. This footage is drone footage from that event.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963508
    VIRIN: 250517-O-KP881-9159
    Filename: DOD_111011687
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Military Appreciation Day at LETRA Fort Sill, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

