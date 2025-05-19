Maryland Air Guard conducts A-10 CSAR training in Wisconsin

Members of the 175th Maintenance Group and 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, traveled to Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Wisconsin, to conduct Combat Search and Rescue Training, May 7-14, 2025.
Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 13:53
Location:
|DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US
