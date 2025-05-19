Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air Guard conducts A-10 CSAR training in Wisconsin

    DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the 175th Maintenance Group and 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, traveled to Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Wisconsin, to conduct Combat Search and Rescue Training, May 7-14, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963503
    VIRIN: 250512-F-PA115-9033
    Filename: DOD_111011609
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air Guard conducts A-10 CSAR training in Wisconsin, by SMSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Air National Guard
    175th Wing

