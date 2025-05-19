Falcon Spring 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conducted expeditionary deployment and air assault operations alongside our Dutch Allies in Marnewaard, Netherlands, 5-23 MAY 25. As Europe’s critical aviation support battalion, the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade ensures they are a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces and our Allies and Partners across the USAREUR-AF theater.



Runtime: 00;01;27;23



00:06 U.S. Soldier repels from UH-60 Black Hawk during medical evacuation exercise

00:24 U.S. Soldier signals to UH-60 Black Hawk during medical evacuation exercise

00:35 U.S. Soldier secures harness during medical evacuation exercise

00:40 A UH-60 Black Hawk approaches the U.S. Soldiers during medical evacuation exercise

00:47 A UH-60 Black Hawk lifts U.S. Soldiers into the air during a medical evacuation exercise

01:01 A UH-60 Black Hawk flies away carrying U.S. Soldiers during a medical evacuation exercise

01:20 A UH-60 Black Hawk flies away during a medical evacuation exercise