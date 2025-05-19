Falcon Spring 2025

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conducted expeditionary deployment and air assault operations alongside our Dutch Allies in Marnewaard, Netherlands, 5-23 MAY 25. As Europe’s critical aviation support battalion, the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade ensures they are a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces and our Allies and Partners across the USAREUR-AF theater.
Runtime: 00;01;27;23
00:06 U.S. Soldier repels from UH-60 Black Hawk during medical evacuation exercise
00:24 U.S. Soldier signals to UH-60 Black Hawk during medical evacuation exercise
00:35 U.S. Soldier secures harness during medical evacuation exercise
00:40 A UH-60 Black Hawk approaches the U.S. Soldiers during medical evacuation exercise
00:47 A UH-60 Black Hawk lifts U.S. Soldiers into the air during a medical evacuation exercise
01:01 A UH-60 Black Hawk flies away carrying U.S. Soldiers during a medical evacuation exercise
01:20 A UH-60 Black Hawk flies away during a medical evacuation exercise
|05.13.2025
|05.21.2025 14:18
|B-Roll
|963501
|250513-A-NH796-9358
|DOD_111011592
|00:01:27
|MARNEWAARD, NL
|0
|0
