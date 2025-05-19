Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Spring 2025

    MARNEWAARD, NETHERLANDS

    05.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conducted expeditionary deployment and air assault operations alongside our Dutch Allies in Marnewaard, Netherlands, 5-23 MAY 25. As Europe’s critical aviation support battalion, the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade ensures they are a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces and our Allies and Partners across the USAREUR-AF theater.

    Runtime: 00;01;27;23

    00:06 U.S. Soldier repels from UH-60 Black Hawk during medical evacuation exercise
    00:24 U.S. Soldier signals to UH-60 Black Hawk during medical evacuation exercise
    00:35 U.S. Soldier secures harness during medical evacuation exercise
    00:40 A UH-60 Black Hawk approaches the U.S. Soldiers during medical evacuation exercise
    00:47 A UH-60 Black Hawk lifts U.S. Soldiers into the air during a medical evacuation exercise
    01:01 A UH-60 Black Hawk flies away carrying U.S. Soldiers during a medical evacuation exercise
    01:20 A UH-60 Black Hawk flies away during a medical evacuation exercise

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963501
    VIRIN: 250513-A-NH796-9358
    Filename: DOD_111011592
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MARNEWAARD, NL

    This work, Falcon Spring 2025, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

