Swift Response 25 Air Assault Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment Task Force Desert Knights, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, take part in a joint force exercise during Swift Response 2025 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, May 20, 2025.



Helicopters, such as the CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk, were used during the air assault to demonstrate force projection and enhance U.S. readiness and lethality.



DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 to June 24, 2025.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus, Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith, and Capt. Denny Mui)