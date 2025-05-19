Reel: Swift Response 25 HOSPEX Lt. Col. Brian Cohee - Drone Resupply

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Cohee, Chief Medical Officer of the 512th Field Hospital, discusses the use of drones for blood resupply as part of the multinational Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX), Vepriai, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. The TRV-150 drone delivered simulated blood to field care locations across the Pabrade Training Area, enhancing survivability and speed in austere conditions.



“This system would allow us to send life saving supplies to forward units that may not have access through other means,” said Cohee. “Testing this capability was important to operate in future wars that may have contested airspace and logistics.”



DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher, Sgt. Dustin Broaddus, and Capt. Denny Mui)