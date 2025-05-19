Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: Swift Response 25 HOSPEX Lt. Col. Brian Cohee - Drone Resupply

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher, Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Sgt. Dustin Broaddus and Capt. Denny Mui

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Cohee, Chief Medical Officer of the 512th Field Hospital, discusses the use of drones for blood resupply as part of the multinational Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX), Vepriai, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. The TRV-150 drone delivered simulated blood to field care locations across the Pabrade Training Area, enhancing survivability and speed in austere conditions.

    “This system would allow us to send life saving supplies to forward units that may not have access through other means,” said Cohee. “Testing this capability was important to operate in future wars that may have contested airspace and logistics.”

    DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher, Sgt. Dustin Broaddus, and Capt. Denny Mui)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963475
    VIRIN: 250515-A-TA666-7970
    Filename: DOD_111011299
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: Swift Response 25 HOSPEX Lt. Col. Brian Cohee - Drone Resupply, by SGT Caitlinn Belcher, SGT Kalypso Braynen, SGT Dustin Broaddus and CPT Denny Mui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download