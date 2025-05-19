Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Tests FPV Drones Against Moving Targets During Swift Response 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre, director of effects for the Bayonet Innovation Team, discusses first-person view (FPV) drone training during Swift Response 2025 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, May 18, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is testing purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones against autonomous moving targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. Video footage captured by U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963448
    VIRIN: 250518-A-GR811-3088
    Filename: DOD_111010789
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Tests FPV Drones Against Moving Targets During Swift Response 25, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    TIC
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download