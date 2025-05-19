Army 250: D-Day 81 Remembered

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Army video commemorates the 81st anniversary of D-Day, honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy, produced on May 21, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. On June 6, 1944, Allied forces launched the largest amphibious assault in history. The success of the Normandy landings marked a turning point in World War II—made possible through the strength of international cooperation and shared resolve. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)