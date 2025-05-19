Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250: D-Day 81 Remembered

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video commemorates the 81st anniversary of D-Day, honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy, produced on May 21, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. On June 6, 1944, Allied forces launched the largest amphibious assault in history. The success of the Normandy landings marked a turning point in World War II—made possible through the strength of international cooperation and shared resolve. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 07:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    #Army250

