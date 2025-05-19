Army 250: D-Day 81 Remembered

This U.S. Army video commemorates the 81st anniversary of D-Day, honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy, produced on May 21, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. On June 6, 1944, Allied forces launched the largest amphibious assault in history. The success of the Normandy landings marked a turning point in World War II—made possible through the strength of international cooperation and shared resolve. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|05.21.2025
|05.21.2025 07:40
|Video Productions
|963436
|250521-A-NR898-6359
|DOD_111010641
|00:01:29
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
