U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Vivas, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, performs simulated aircraft battle damage repair during exercise Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment.
|05.08.2025
|05.21.2025 04:44
|B-Roll
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
This work, Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
