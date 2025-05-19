Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Vivas, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, performs simulated aircraft battle damage repair during exercise Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963415
    VIRIN: 250509-F-XA271-2001
    Filename: DOD_111010458
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Skyway Chariot, Combat Readiness Inspection, RAF Mildenhall, USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download