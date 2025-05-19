Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform decontamination procedures during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963411
    VIRIN: 250509-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111010327
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    Skyway Chariot

