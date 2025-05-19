Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform decontamination procedures during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963411
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111010327
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
