    Police Day 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    8th Security Forces Airmen participate in Police Day on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16th, 2025. Police Day celebrates law enforcement personnel while honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 01:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963386
    VIRIN: 250516-F-LO539-5959
    Filename: DOD_111010018
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Police Day 2025, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    8th SFS

