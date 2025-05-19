Misawa K9 Unit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 35th Security Forces K9 unit is in charge of the training and keeping of the military working dogs on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2025. The K9 unit is responsible for deterring illegal activities here in Misawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)