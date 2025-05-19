Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa K9 Unit

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Security Forces K9 unit is in charge of the training and keeping of the military working dogs on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2025. The K9 unit is responsible for deterring illegal activities here in Misawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963381
    VIRIN: 250421-F-WJ251-3550
    Filename: DOD_111009856
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa K9 Unit, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

