The 35th Security Forces K9 unit is in charge of the training and keeping of the military working dogs on Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2025. The K9 unit is responsible for deterring illegal activities here in Misawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963381
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-WJ251-3550
|Filename:
|DOD_111009856
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa K9 Unit, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
