Edgren Middle High School hosted Family Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math Night on Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2025. The STEAM Night helps kids realize what they want to do for their future careers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963374
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-WJ251-4212
|Filename:
|DOD_111009787
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa STEAM Night, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
