    Misawa STEAM Night

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Edgren Middle High School hosted Family Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math Night on Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2025. The STEAM Night helps kids realize what they want to do for their future careers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    TAGS

    School
    Misawa Air Base
    STEAM Academy

