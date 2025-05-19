USNHO focuses on training during mass casualty exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Cmdr. Francisco Riojas, department head of staff education and training at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, speaks about a large-scale mass casualty exercise on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The exercise tested emergency response capabilities across U.S. military agencies, designed to challenge hospital and emergency response staff with a specific focused on training, to better prepare professionals for real-world scenarios between service branches. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)