U.S. Navy Cmdr. Francisco Riojas, department head of staff education and training at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, speaks about a large-scale mass casualty exercise on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The exercise tested emergency response capabilities across U.S. military agencies, designed to challenge hospital and emergency response staff with a specific focused on training, to better prepare professionals for real-world scenarios between service branches. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963358
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111009659
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
This work, USNHO focuses on training during mass casualty exercise, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
