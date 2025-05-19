Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNHO focuses on training during mass casualty exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Francisco Riojas, department head of staff education and training at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, speaks about a large-scale mass casualty exercise on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The exercise tested emergency response capabilities across U.S. military agencies, designed to challenge hospital and emergency response staff with a specific focused on training, to better prepare professionals for real-world scenarios between service branches. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963358
    VIRIN: 250521-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111009659
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNHO focuses on training during mass casualty exercise, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    USMC
    USN
    American Forces Network-Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Defense Media Activity - Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download