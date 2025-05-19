U.S. Marines aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., compete in the Strongman Competition on May 20, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services held the competition, consisting of a series of events meant to showcase strength, to promote camaraderie and cohesion and to raise money for unit funds. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 15:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963336
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-JM917-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111008770
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
This work, MCRDPI Strongman Competition 2025, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
