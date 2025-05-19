Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI Strongman Competition 2025

    PARRIS ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., compete in the Strongman Competition on May 20, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services held the competition, consisting of a series of events meant to showcase strength, to promote camaraderie and cohesion and to raise money for unit funds. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 15:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963336
    VIRIN: 250520-M-JM917-1002
    Filename: DOD_111008770
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, NEW YORK, US

    This work, MCRDPI Strongman Competition 2025, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    MCCS
    USNORTHCOM
    Strongman
    MCRDPI

