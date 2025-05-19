AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition Day 1 B-Roll

Soldiers compete in the Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 19, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. These tests included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, a ruck march, a land navigation course, a live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963335
|VIRIN:
|250520-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111008766
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
