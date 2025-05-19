All American Week - Strongest Paratrooper

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the 'Strongest All American' Weightlifting Competition during All American Week 2025 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2024. All American Week gives Paratroopers, past and present, a chance to celebrate their service in America’s Guard of Honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Strongest All American competition showcases Paratroopers’ weightlifting abilities during All American Week 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
