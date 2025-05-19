Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All American Week - Strongest Paratrooper

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the 'Strongest All American' Weightlifting Competition during All American Week 2025 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2024. All American Week gives Paratroopers, past and present, a chance to celebrate their service in America’s Guard of Honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Strongest All American competition showcases Paratroopers’ weightlifting abilities during All American Week 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963324
    VIRIN: 250520-A-BD504-1001
    Filename: DOD_111008561
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week - Strongest Paratrooper, by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aaw25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download