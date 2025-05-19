Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request, Part 2
UNITED STATES
05.20.2025
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 15:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|963316
|Filename:
|DOD_111008420
|Length:
|01:26:22
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request, Part 2